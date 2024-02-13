"I think he is available"- Kuldeep Yadav gives massive update on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of India vs England 3rd Test

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja should be available for selection on his home ground in Rajkot for the third Test against England beginning on February 15.

While trying to take a quick single that resulted in his run-out in the first Test in Hyderabad, Jadeja injured his hamstring and was ruled out of the next game. While there were doubts about the veteran all-rounder's participation in the third Test too, Kuldeep claimed that Jadeja seemed to be back to full fitness.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the third Test, here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about whether Ravindra Jadeja would feature in the game:

"I think so. He is doing his routine (work). He did one session yesterday and I think he is available. I am not (even) sure of my position because there are two days left for the game. If I get the opportunity, I will be more than happy. I do not think too much about if I am playing or not — I just enjoy my day and keep working hard and that is my process."

In the absence of experienced batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial with the bat as well. The hosts will be hopeful that the southpaw makes the most of batting on his home ground.

Kuldeep Yadav on whether Rajkot Test will be played on a rank turner

The two Tests in the series so far have been played on good pitches with a bit of grip available for the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav believes this has created a more even contest between the bat and the ball However, he isn't sure about whether the Rajkot Test will have a similar pitch.

On this, he stated:

"I have no idea. I haven’t played on rank turners. I did not play in the last series (the Border Gavaskar series in February-March last year) at home. So, I do not know what our approach or thinking would be. It is basically the team management’s decision. Obviously, all of you also want to watch good cricket. For good cricket, it's important (that the wickets are good)."

Kuldeep shed light on how fast bowlers also come into the picture when rank-turners aren't dished out. However, he isn't completely ruling out the possibility of seeing such pitches in Indian conditions in the future.

