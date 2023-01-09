"I don't think he should bowl at the same pace immediately" - Sanjay Bangar on Jasprit Bumrah's return for IND vs SL ODI series

Sanjay Bangar feels Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't immediately try to bowl at peak pace on his return to international cricket.

India will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Bumrah, who was out of action due to a back injury and was not part of the Men in Blue's original 16-member squad, was subsequently added to the mix after getting a fitness clearance.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on how Jasprit Bumrah should be led into making a comeback in 50-over cricket, to which he responded:

"He has already played a lot of cricket. He has an unconventional action, the load will always be there on his body. He has come back after injury, so I don't think he should bowl at the same pace immediately."

The former Indian batting coach believes the premier pacer should gradually increase his speed, saying:

"It will be better if he gives himself some time, plays himself in. He should gradually build up and not try to bowl fast in the first match itself."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be playing just their 2nd ODI together in 3 years. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be playing just their 2nd ODI together in 3 years.

Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since September 2022. He missed last year's Asia Cup due to a back injury and was prematurely called back to play the T20I series against Australia. This resulted in him aggravating his injury, thereby ruling him out of the T20 World Cup.

"The more matches he plays after injury, the better it is" - Irfan Pathan on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 ODIs.

Irfan Pathan feels Jasprit Bumrah will get better the more he plays, elaborating:

"The more matches he plays after injury, the better it is. You will get gaps for sure. You will get two days after the 12th (second ODI), although there is just a day's gap between the first and second match. You want to play more matches after injury but it is extremely important to build up gradually."

The former Indian all-rounder wants the Gujarat seamer to play all three ODIs against Sri Lanka if he is fully fit, observing:

"If you are fit, it means you have bowled a lot, that is why you were given the fitness certificate and you are in the team. It means you are fit for the entire series. Then it is extremely important for you to play all the matches."

However, Pathan warned that Bumrah will have to be closely watched over the next one or two years, reasoning stress injuries are not good for bowlers. He added that it will have to be ensured that the seamer does proper rehab and prehab as the Men in Blue won't get a better bowler than Bumrah.

