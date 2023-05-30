"I think he'll bowl at some stage throughout the summer" - Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes 

England head coach Brendon McCullum has earmarked Ben Stokes to make a significant impact with the ball in the upcoming summer. The former New Zealand captain declared that the all-rounder is progressing well ahead of the first Test against Ireland.

Stokes walked into IPL 2023 with a knee issue and played only two matches, during which he bowled only an over, in the tournament before returning home. The all-rounder had also reportedly picked up an ankle stint amid his IPL 2023 stint, reducing his possibility of bowling further.

When asked if Stokes will bowl against Ireland at Lord's, McCullum said the 31-year-old looks in a great spirit and feels the energy he brings to the group is unmatched. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't know. You'll have to ask Stokesy. He's progressing well too. He looks really fit as well, looks in great order and has a big smile on his face. He is delighted to be back around the group and as our leader, having that sort of energy he brings is fantastic so again we'll monitor that and see what happens. I think he'll bowl at some stage throughout the summer, yeah, no doubt."

With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson to miss the clash against Ireland, England might need Stokes to send in a few overs. In 91 Tests, the Durham all-rounder has taken 194 scalps at 32.11.

"They won't be fit for this one against Ireland" - Brendon McCullum on James Anderson and Ollie Robinson

Brendon McCullum. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Brendon McCullum confirmed that James Anderson and Ollie Robinson won't be fit enough to face Ireland, the 41-year-old said the pair will be ready for the opening Ashes Test. He said:

"For the first Ashes Test, I think they should be fit. They won't be fit for this one against Ireland. We'll just have to monitor it over this next while but we've got some great options right throughout the squad. When I first took over this job, people said there wasn't much depth in English cricket and I disagree with that completely. I think there is an immense amount of depth and we've got plenty of good options throughout the squad."

Anderson suffered a mild groin strain, while Robinson has a minor ankle injury. However, reports dismissed any serious concerns.

The first-ever Test between England and Ireland also took place at Lord's in 2019, with the latter winning by 143 runs.

Poll : 0 votes