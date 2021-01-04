“I think David is an X-factor” – Nathan Lyon excited for David Warner’s return

Nathan Lyon backed David Warner to get over his fitness concerns and play an important role for Australia in the coming Test matches. The off-spinner admitted that he is looking forward to David Warner’s return, as he called him an "X-factor" for the hosts.

"One hundred percent. I think David is an X-factor. He is a world-class batter, we all know that, so I am 100 percent expecting David to go out there in the next couple of Test matches and do well. Obviously, he's got all of the support of the Australian changing room and everyone else around the world to come in here and do well. So, I'm looking forward to getting Davey back up to the top order for Australia," said Lyon.

David Warner missed the first two Tests with a groin injury and was added to the squad ahead of the Sydney Test. Although David Warner has returned to training, there are question marks about his fitness, with the player himself saying that it is "highly doubtful" he would be fully fit.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nathan Lyon said that it is worth including David Warner in the side even if he is not fully fit. The Australian also admitted he is excited to see David Warner return as an opener.

A great sight for Aussie fans with David Warner and Will Pucovski batting in the MCG nets ahead of the third Test in Sydney #AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/P1JqQTL6Iw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2021

Australia have struggled in the absence of David Warner. The top order has failed to fire against India, with opener Joe Burns disappointing. Australian openers have registered just one 50+ run partnership across the two Tests, and David Warner’s return is set to beef up the Australian batting.

It remains to be seen who will partner David Warner at the top. With Joe Burns dropped, Will Pucovski could make his debut alongside Warner. Another option could see Australia continue with Matthew Wade, as the wicket-keeper batsman has impressed in recent weeks.

Nathan Lyon looks forward to 400 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon closes in on a huge Test milestone

Nathan Lyon also expressed his excitement about potentially reaching 400 Test wickets in Sydney. Nathan Lyon averages 4 Test wickets at the venue and is 6 shy of the historic milestone. If Nathan Lyon reaches the milestone at Sydney, he will become just the third Australian, to take 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Nathan Lyon reiterated that the team’s efforts mean more to him. However, with the Australian set to play his 100th Test soon, the cricketer admitted that it will be special to look back at these moments at the end of his career.

"If I can play my role and make sure we can win this series against a pretty amazing Indian cricket side, those milestones will be nice to look at come the end of my career. It's pretty amazing that I've got a couple of them just around the corner. But for me, it's more about coming out and playing my role, and hopefully, we can sing the (team victory) song twice and that will top off my milestones," he said.