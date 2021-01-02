David Warner doubts he'll be 100 percent for the Sydney Test

Australian opener David Warner has revealed he's unlikely to be fully fit for the third Test at Sydney, but he's trying his best. The Tim Paine-led team will be desperate to have their dashing opener back, considering their batting frailties.

Warner told reporters he would get a better idea of his fitness once he goes through his training regimen on Saturday and Sunday. However, he acknowledged he is unlikely to regain full fitness for the Test starting on December 7.

"I haven’t ran the last couple of days. Today and tomorrow will give me a better indication of where I am. Am I going to be 100 percent? Highly doubtful. But I’m doing everything I can to get on that park and play, even if that means I’m not 100 percent," said Warner

While admitting he may not be able to play his full range of strokes, David Warner pointed out his bigger concern will be the running between the wickets and rotation of strike.

"At the moment there are a few shots that are restricted, where you’re lunging, but for me it’s about speed between wickets, it doesn’t matter what shots I can and can’t play," added Warner

"It’s about the drop and run, helping the guy at the other end get off strike, they’re the things I work on and they’re the things I like to be 100 per cent fit for. In this case I’m most likely not going to be but I’m going to have to work out myself in advance how I’m going to manage that," observed David Warner

Warner also added that his ability to perform his duties on the field would be the final deciding factor for his inclusion in the playing XI.

"It’s about being smart on this occasion. I know I can manage the running between the wickets, the shot making I have. If I feel like I can do my duties, whether it's standing in the slips cordon, taking catches to my right and left and not be a hindrance there, that’s where it’s going to determine whether I do play or not," highlighted Warner

David Warner has been out of action with a groin injury since the ODI series against India. Apart from the solidity at the top of the order, he could also provide the impetus the Aussie innings has lacked in the first two Test matches.

Marnus Labuschagne said David Warner is a big inclusion for them if he does come back in. He is superb player. He is in that top group and his energy in the field will be terrific big great to have him. (To Media). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 1, 2021

"It’s not my question to answer" - David Warner

David Warner lauded Matthew Wade for adjusting well to his new role as opener

When asked whom he would prefer as his opening partner, Warner replied he would not be the one to take the call.

"It’s not my question to answer in that sense of who I want, at the end of the day it’s who the selectors feel comfortable with, if they want two changes, one change, I’m not too sure," said David Warner.

David Warner appreciated Matthew Wade's work in his new role at the top of the order and added he is comfortable opening with his fellow southpaw or Will Pucovski.

"The way Wadey applied his pressure the other day was great, he put his hand up to bat at the top of the order which was a brave move as well because he hasn’t done that before. Whether or not Will’s there or Wadey’s there, I know that whoever is up the other end, we know each other’s game enough to apply pressure on the Indians," concluded Warner

David Warner has an excellent record against India on home soil. The New South Welshman has amassed 693 runs including 4 centuries against the visitors in Australia, doing so at an average of 49.50.