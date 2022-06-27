"I think we deserve it" - Nathan Lyon confident about Australia's chances to be the world's best side 

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has backed the current team to grow and become the best side in the world. The Pat Cummins-led side currently sits atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings midway through the ongoing cycle.

The 34-year-old faces a challenging assignment up next in the form of a two-match series in Sri Lanka. Lyon, leading the Australian spin attack, is likely to be aided by the likes of Mitchell Swepson and Glenn Maxwell.

The veteran off-spinner was part of the Australian squad that suffered a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in 2016. Since then, the team has undergone a great deal of struggle and is now finally retracing its footsteps under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Claiming that Australia deserves to be the best team in the world by virtue of their hard work, Lyon said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald:

"I think we deserve it [to be the best]. I know that sounds quite arrogant, but we've done a lot of hard work as a team and gone through some ups and downs, but I think we deserve some late reward in all our journeys."

Admitting that his aim is to win the World Test Championship, Lyon continued:

"You have more bad days than good days in Test cricket, so we've been at the absolute bottom and, hopefully, we're on our way up to the pinnacle. The Test Championship is a big goal for me. I think if we keep playing a positive brand of cricket then hopefully we’ll be in that final and give ourselves the best chance to win it."

Following a two-match series in Sri Lanka, the Australians face a tough challenge in the form of a four-match series in India next year. The side are confident of their challenge in subcontinent conditions after a 1-0 win over Pakistan earlier this year.

"I'm hungrier than ever" - Nathan Lyon quashes retirement talks

The New South Wales spinner made his debut in 2011 at the Galle International Stadium and will feature at the same venue during the upcoming series. With 427 Test wickets under his belt, the veteran off-spinner is still going strong.

Claiming that he is not even close to retirement, Lyon said:

"There's no end in sight for me – I'm hungrier than ever, I've got some big goals I want to tick off personally and as a team. So if I do those goals personally, we'll pick off the team goals. No end in sight for me."

The Pat Cummins-led side will face Sri Lanka on June 29 (Wednesday) in the first of two Test matches to conclude the all-format tour.

