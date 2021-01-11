Mahela Jayawardene confident of Sri Lankan cricket team's chances against England

Mahela Jayawardene is confident that the Sri Lankan cricket team can take the fight to England during the upcoming two-match Test series. England are heavy favourites going into their away Test series against Sri Lanka, with the subcontinent nation coming off a 2-0 thrashing away to South Africa.

Legendary Sri Lankan cricket team batsman Mahela Jayawardene is confident that his team can turn the tables on the 2019 ICC World Cup winners.

Speaking in an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain, Mahela Jayawardene said the following about the Sri Lankan cricket team:

"With Stokes missing, England don't have that same experience in the top order, so I make it 50-50. I don't think they're going as favourites. I think Sri Lanka have something in them."

"Sri Lanka have a much better record at Galle. It will suit the current group of players. I don't think Sri Lanka will be thinking too much about last time around," added Jayawardene.

Kusal Mendis knows how to go big: Mahela Jayawardene on the Sri Lankan cricket team players to watch

Mahela Jayawardene believes Kusal Mendis can lead the way for the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Mahela Jayawardene also chose Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis as one of the players to watch during the series. Jayawardene believes that Mendis has the ability to go big and make the hundreds that could help the Sri Lankan cricket team win the series.

"It's unfortunate that Dhananjaya de Silva has a long-term injury, but Kusal Mendis is a talent, and has scored seven hundreds in his short Test career. He knows how to go big. Sri Lanka have found two all-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, the leg-spinner, who bats at seven, and seamer Dasun Shanaka, who bowled really well in South Africa," noted Jayawardene.

Advertisement

Jayawardene also spoke about the recent series whitewash the Sri Lankan cricket team received away to South Africa. Despite the result, he felt that that the Lankans played really well for large parts of the series.

"I was pretty pleased with the way they started in South Africa, putting nearly 400 on the board at the Centurion. But the bowlers broke down, and that was a real issue. They went into the second Test quite depleted," stated Jayawardene.

The first Test of the two-match series between England and Sri Lanka will kick off on January 14th at the Galle International Stadium.