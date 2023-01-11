“I think he has a future for India” – Salman Butt lauds Umran Malik

Salman Butt has hailed Umran Malik for his exceptional performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10. The former Pakistan captain wants India to back the speedster for his express pace and wicket-taking ability, which he thinks they lacked previously. He feels that 'Jammu Express' will only get better with experience.

The statement came after Umran Malik bagged three wickets against the Islanders. He also emerged as the highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in T20Is, with seven wickets in three games. As a result, Team India won the T20I series 2-1.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Umran Malik picked up three wickets, he was slightly expensive, but he is very young. He’s not yet played 10 games for India. If he takes wickets and bowls 150kph+ consistently, then that’s something India need in their bowling line-up. This is a link that is missing in the Indian line-up.”

He continued:

“The more games he plays, the more he gets better. He should play consistently. He has the pace and lovely action. I think he has a future for India.”

So far, Malik has scalped 10 wickets in six ODIs at an economy rate of 6.22

“He is aggressive, live wire” – Salman Butt’s ultimate praise for Mohammed Siraj

Meanwhile, Salman Butt has praised Mohammed Siraj for his aggressive bowling with the new ball in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. He said:

“Mohammed Siraj bowled well with the new ball. He has a good attitude while bowling. He is aggressive, live wire, while bowling, it looks like everything is about him.”

Siraj provided two early breakthroughs for India by dismissing Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis. He finished with figures of 2/30 in his seven overs, which included a maiden. The 28-year-old previously scalped 24 wickets in 15 ODIs last year.

Rohit Sharma and Co. won their first ODI against Sri Lanka by 67 runs, courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue will next be seen in action against the Islanders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

