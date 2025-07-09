"I don't think he gets into it" - Alastair Cook's brutal dig at England bowler ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has stated that he would not include off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the country's strongest Test playing XI at the moment. His remarks came after the Ben Stokes-led side's massive 336-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ad

Bashir picked up five wickets across two innings. With eight wickets from four innings, the 21-year-old is England's second-highest wicket-taker of the series. However, he has a dismal bowling average of 59.60.

Cook suggested that he would pick left-arm spinner Liam Dawson in place of Bashir, as the latter doesn't contribute much with the bat or in the field. Speaking on the YouTube show, 'Stick to Cricket', he said (from 23:09):

"If you are picking the strongest England side, I don't think he gets into it. I would pick Liam Dawson. Why can't you bring a guy back? He is playing really well. He was England's MVP last year in all formats, done really well in T20, and he more than holds his own in four-day cricket. Bashir, unfortunately, doesn't add anything with the bat, and not much in the field, and he is averaging 60."

Ad

Trending

Ad

On the same show, former England cricketer David Lloyd emphasized that Bashir should play more matches in domestic cricket and improve his skills. Pointing out the youngster's underwhelming performances, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked (from 25:30):

"I'd go out somewhere and bowl and try to take wickets. He's no good. He'll know that if he's not taking wickets and going at four-plus an over, and they could go a lot more at him."

Ad

It is worth noting that Bashir is England's youngest player to reach 50 wickets in Test cricket. He has picked up 66 wickets from 18 matches at an average of 39.19.

Meanwhile, with the dominant 336-run win at Edgbaston, India leveled the five-match Test series 1-1. It was their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs and also their first Test victory at the venue.

"You are not losing too much from Bashir" - David Lloyd wants England to back part-time spinners over Shoaib Bashir

Speaking on the same show, David Lloyd opined that the hosts should consider playing batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell over Shoaib Bashir in the ongoing Test series.

Ad

He noted that Bethell can bowl left-arm spin and the side also have Joe Root, who can chip in with his part-time off-spin.

"What if you brought Bethell in for the off-spinner? I don't know how well he bowls, but he bowls left-arm spin, and Root bowls. You are not losing too much from Bashir. Lloyd stated.

The action now moves to London, where the two sides will compete at Lord's in the third Test of the series. The match kicks off on Thursday, July 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news