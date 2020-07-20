'I don't think Hardik Pandya can make the Test team for the Australia series' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Hardik Pandya is unlikely to figure in the Indian team for the Test series against Australia later in the year. He reasoned that the all-rounder is returning from a back injury and would not have been tested enough to face the rigours of Test match cricket.

While responding to viewer questions, Aakash Chopra voiced his opinion on the probability of two Indian all-rounders playing together in the Test series against Australia.

On being asked if India could include both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI for the Tests in Australia, Aakash Chopra responded that it was a distinct possibility that neither of them might get to play.

"I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn't look possible to me currently."

He reasoned that Hardik Pandya is coming back from a serious back injury and it might not be wise to select him for the Test matches based on the performances in the upcoming IPL.

"That is because he has a back injury, he has not started bowling, he has not played ODIs, he might play T20s but will you play him in Tests after playing in the IPL."

Aakash Chopra added that Hardik Pandya is unlikely to be match-fit for Test cricket and the seam-bowling all-rounder might himself not want to play the longer version of the game currently.

"Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel."

Zaheer Khan urges Hardik Pandya not to rush comeback from back injury till '120% fit' https://t.co/Kiax6mqb4L — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of Ravindra Jadeja making it to the Indian Test XI in Australia

Aakash Chopra feels that Ravindra Jadeja might also not figure in the Indian XI for the Test matches

Aakash Chopra observed that Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin might get preference over Ravindra Jadeja for the Test series Down Under.

"I feel before Ravindra Jadeja, you might want to look at Ashwin and Kuldeep first."

He reasoned that Kuldeep Yadav had the added advantage of being a wrist-spinner and he had also performed exceedingly well in the last tour to Australia.

"Because Kuldeep is a wrist-spinner and last time when he played in Australia, he took six wickets. After that you have not played him, so I feel he might get a chance there."

Five-wicket hauls by visiting left arm wrist spinners in Australia

5/79 - Johnny Wardle (Eng) at Sydney 1955

5/99 - Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) at Sydney 2019#AusvInd #AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 6, 2019

Aakash Chopra added that one could never ignore the credentials of Ravichandran Ashwin as well.

"How can you forget Ashwin, he could also get a chance."

The reputed commentator concluded that rather than Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya playing together, it is a distinct possibility that neither of them might get a look-in in the Test series against Australia.

"So I feel forget about Jaddu and Hardik playing together, their playing itself might not be a certainty when the team takes field against Australia later this year."

Aakash Chopra signed off by reminding everyone that the first Test would be played on a bouncy track at Brisbane, a tough initiation for the Indian team.

"The first Test is in Brisbane, it is going to be tough."

The Indian team is scheduled to play a four-match Test series in Australia, with the first encounter at Brisbane starting on 3rd December. The next three Test matches are scheduled to be held at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Adelaide encounter is supposed to be India's first pink-ball Test match away from home.