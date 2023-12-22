"I think this hundred is going to change his career" - Sunil Gavaskar on Sanju Samson

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar reckons Sanju Samson's century in the third ODI against South Africa should be a turning point of his career. Gavaskar reckons the keeper-batter will start believing more in himself.

Having failed in the second ODI, Samson copped plenty of flak for wasting his opportunities. However, he responded with a terrific ton in the deciding third ODI as India won the series. The Kerala-born player scored a patient 108 after the Proteas had put India into bat.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that the 29-year-old will find more opportunities now:

"I think this hundred is going to change his career. One, he will get more opportunities because of this hundred. Secondly, I think he will also start to believe in himself more that he belongs to this level."

"Sometimes you know you are there, but the luck is not with you and things like that. You get a tremendous delivery, great catches all these things can actually make you doubt whether you actually belong there."

Samson shared two critical partnerships with KL Rahul of 52 and of 117 with Tilak Varma respectively. His century helped the visitors reach 296-8 in 50 overs and bowl the Proteas out for 218.

"This century will make him believe he belongs here" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar also observed that Samson's shot selection was spot-on, as he picked the right balls to attack, giving himself a good chance of success.

"The standout for me from this innings was his shot selection. In the past, he has gotten out despite getting starts. Today, you couldn't fault him at all. He was biding his time, waiting for the bad ball, and then getting a hundred."

"This century will make him believe he belongs here. He has always belonged here, mind you. We all know the talent he has. But somehow he had not delivered, but, today, he delivered, not just for everybody but for himself as well."

India will now turn their attention to the two-Test series, starting on December 26.

