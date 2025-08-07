"I think India could have avoided it"- Former cricketer makes big statement about Jasprit Bumrah after ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes India could have avoided revealing that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would play only three Tests before the start of the England series. The former Bengal gloveman felt a decision on his availability could have been taken during the course of the tour.

The 31-year-old played the first, third and fourth Tests of the recently concluded Test series against England, claiming a total of 14 wickets. Dasgupta told IANS:

“Well, I think India shouldn't have announced the fact that he would be playing only three Test matches prior to departing for the series. I mean, you can always take a call on his availability as and when based on his physical situation and series scenario. But this thing of saying that he will be playing only three Test matches before the series has started, I think India could have avoided it".

Dasgupta added that India would have to keep the pacer ready for all the important matches going forward. He admitted that that approach could mean Bumrah may have to miss the initial stages of a tournament.

"It depends on obviously him and the medical staff. But how I see it is, he's the best bowler in the world across three formats. So, you want him for all the crucial games. But then once he's available for the crucial ones, then I guess it can't be at the start of a tournament, that I'm going to play only 40% or 60% of the games - that can't happen.

“I mean, keep him ready for the crucial ones, and make sure he's available for all games. Then obviously, if there are injuries, if the body has taken a toll and he's not ready, that's a different issue altogether. But this availability for 50%, 60%, and all, I think that needs to be looked into because he is by far the best bowler in the world right now," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah debate heats up as former cricketers voice their opinion

Since the conclusion of the five-Test series against England, there has been a lot of debate surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and his exploits against England. Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin reiterated how India did not win the Tests that the 31-year-old played in and praised India's squad depth.

"India, they can take a lot out (this) that they can still play without Bumrah. His life goes on if the other bowlers find a way. They have got so much talent over there in India. But he didn't win a Test match," Haddin had said.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged fans not to pull down Jasprit Bumrah after Mohammed Siraj's exceptional performance in The Oval Test.

"When we praise a cricketer, we also tend to pull someone else down. I don't understand why we do that because in this game, we have understood that Jasprit Bumrah belongs to another level. He has done a lot for India. But considering Bumrah's physical limitations, please don't speak about him and Siraj in the same line. Celebrate Siraj, but leave Bumrah alone," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel.

A few days after the start of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, reports emerged that Jasprit Bumrah had missed the game due to a knee injury and was not rested because of workload management.

