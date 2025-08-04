Jasprit Bumrah missed ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test due to knee injury: Reports

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah reportedly missed the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval due to a knee injury. A Times of India report claims that the 31-year-old is expected to start his rehabilitation at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He was released from the squad ahead of the start of the second day’s play on August 1.

Ad

However, the BCCI release did not provide any update about why the speedster was released from the Indian squad. A BCCI official told TOI:

“Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it’s not a major one and won’t require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports."

Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in the series. He played the first, third and fourth matches and took 14 wickets at an average of 26.00. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at Leeds and then took another fifer in the third Test match at Lord’s.

Ad

Trending

Mohammed Siraj steps up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence as the leader of the attack

It was known before the start of the tour that Jasprit Bumrah wouldn't be available to play all five Tests. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj has stepped up and taken the mantle of the leader of the Indian bowling attack.

The pacer has taken 22 wickets in five Tests and bowled tirelessly across various stages of the day in different Test matches. The 31-year-old has found praise come his way from various quarters for his performance, and supporters of Indian cricket hoped that he had one final performance in him on the morning of Day 5.

At the time of writing, England were 354/8 after 80 overs, still needing 20 runs for victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news