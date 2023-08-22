"I think India at home are a more confident team"- Eoin Morgan has England as second-favorites for the World Cup

2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan feels India have an edge over England when it comes to the favorites tag of the ODI World Cup to be played later this year.

Morgan believes the current England team under Jos Buttler have the talent needed to go out and defend their World Cup crown. However, he feels that in home conditions, India might just have the edge.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about India and England's World Cup chances:

"It (England) is a brilliant team but I have them as second favorites. I think India at home are a more confident team and that's true going into any home World Cup. But you shouldn't underestimate England by any stretch of the imagination."

He further added:

"The fitness of Mark Wood and the express pace with which he bowled during the Ashes is a good sign. They are going to be massive contenders come the business end of the tournament just because of the talent that they have both in their batting and bowling line-ups."

Eoin Morgan names Australia and Pakistan as other contenders

Apart from India and England, Eoin Morgan believes even Australia and Pakistan have a good chance of winning the 2023 World Cup. The former England captain feels the variation in Indian conditions is something that both Australia and Pakistan are prepared to handle.

On this, he stated:

"About contenders apart from India and England, I think Australia and Pakistan. Playing in Indian conditions is tough and you need to have all bases covered knowing that you will be travelling to four corners of the country and face different conditions. I feel Australia and Pakistan have bases covered."

Many other experts in the cricketing fraternity have also backed India, England, Australia, and Pakistan to be the four semifinalists of the 2023 World Cup.