“I think India and Pakistan could feature” - Adam Gilchrist names four potential semifinalists for World Cup 2023

Former Australia keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has named his four potential semifinalists for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

According to the Australian legend, hosts India, 1992 winners Pakistan, defending champions England and five-time champions Australia have a good chance of reaching the knockouts.

India and Pakistan recently featured in the Asia Cup, which the Men in Blue won. England, meanwhile, beat New Zealand 3-1 in an ODI series at home, while Australia went down 3-2 to South Africa in an away one-day series.

At a promotional event at Ahmedabad, Gilchrist made his prediction over the semifinalists for the upcoming ODI World Cup:

"I think India and Pakistan could feature, Australia and England are another two teams," Gilchrist told the press in a promotional event at Ahmedabad.

India and Australia will face off with a three-match one-day series in India before the World Cup. Gilchrist is hopeful that the visitors will do well in India, putting behind the disappointment of their series loss in South Africa.

"Australia will learn a lot from their efforts in South Africa when they come to India.

"They have got three games before the World Cup against India. So, they will have a bit more of a full-strength squad there. That might tell us a bit about where they are at.”

Many senior players like skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will feature in the one-day series in India after missing the South Africa tour due to injuries.

“It’s different conditions out here in India” - Gilchrist on Adam Zampa’s struggles in South Africa

Experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa had a tough time during the tour of South Africa.

Gilchrist, though, is confident that the bowler will do a good job during the tour of India, given the conditions on offer.

"Adam Zampa, in South Africa, was at the receiving end a little bit but it's different conditions out here in India with different pitches, and he is a world-class spin bowler, and he has shown that particularly across T20 cricket, and now he gets his chance in the 50-over World Cup.

"So it's a very knowledgeable group, and they are going to have to use all that experience against batting lineups across the globe and play without fear,” he said.

Zampa was hammered for 0-113 in the fourth ODI and 3-70 in the fifth against South Africa.