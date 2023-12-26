"I think India will celebrate the New Year with a win" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma & Co. to come on top at Centurion

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar predicts Rohit Sharma and Co. to celebrate the New Year with a win over South Africa at the Centurion. Gavaskar reckons the South African batters' vulnerability gives the visitors a massive chance in the opening Test.

The sub-continent giants are still searching for their first series win in South Africa, having not achieved it in 31 years. With South Africa set to play a full-strength bowling unit, contrary to earlier reports, even a 1-1 result could be highly satisfactory for the visitors.

Speaking to Star Sports on Tuesday before the first Test, the 74-year-old opined that the visiting side's experience and current form gives them the edge. He said:

"I think they will because I think South Africa are not quite the same. Also, the South African batters aren’t quite in form and that gives India a terrific opportunity to win this game. Indian batters, on the other hand, have been in prime form in all the matches.

"If you’ve seen, they have got experience on their side with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing here many times before. So, clearly, I think India will celebrate the New Year with a win."

Led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue missed the opportunity the last two times in the three-Test rubber. South Africa won the first two Tests in the 2018-19 series but they conceded the series despite being 1-0 up in the 2021-22 leg.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma sends India in to bat after winning toss

Rohit Sharma (R) lost the toss. (Credits: Twitter)

The coin toss fell in favor of Temba Bavuma and decided to let the opposition bat first. The home side have not opted for Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi, with the latter not being match-fit despite recovering from a sprained ankle.

On the other hand, the No. 1 Test team have a big miss as Ravindra Jadeja, who has sustained a back spasm, giving a chance to Ravichandran Ashwin. The visitors also handed his first Test cap to right-arm speedster Prasidh Krishna.

