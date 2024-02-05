“I think it’s best to ask the selectors” - Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli’s availability for 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stated that the selectors would be the best people to answer whether Virat Kohli will be available for the third Test against England.

Kohli was named in the Indian team for the first two Tests against England. However, he subsequently pulled out of the matches citing personal reasons. In the star batter’s absence, the hosts lost the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad before bouncing back to clinch the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

There has been uncertainty over whether the 35-year-old would make a comeback for the third Test in Rajkot, which will be played from February 15 to 19. At a post-match press conference following India’s triumph in Visakhapatnam, Dravid was asked for an update regarding Kohli.

“I think it’s best to ask the selectors, once the team will be selected for the next three games. I am sure they are the best people to answer. We’ll get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We’ll connect with him and find out,” the Indian coach said.

There has been plenty of uncertainty about Kohli’s availability for the third Test. News agency PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying that ‘Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play’.

AB de Villiers recently shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli taking a break

Former South African captain and Kohli’s good friend, AB de Villiers, recently shared his views on the Indian batter’s absence from the ongoing Test series against England.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he supported Kohli’s decision to spend time with his family and also confirmed that the Indian cricketer and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy,” De Villiers said.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," he added.

The Proteas legend subsequently deleted the part about Kohli from his YouTube video. Meanwhile, the latter and Anushka are yet to make any official statement about the pregnancy reports that have been doing the rounds.

