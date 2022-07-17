"I don't think Jadeja committed anything"- When captain MS Dhoni refused to settle for verbal negotiations and supported Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have arguably shared one of the strongest bonds in Indian cricket. Jadeja prospered under Dhoni's leadership and it was the former Indian captain who laid the foundation for him to become the world-class all-rounder that he is now.

While Ravindra Jadeja has seen quite a few highs in his career, there was a dark period when he got embroiled in controversy. However, he was duly supported by the Indian team, and especially by then-captain MS Dhoni.

On the second day of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge in 2014, Jadeja and England pacer James Anderson had banter on the field. While it looked completely within the boundaries of the game for a while, things escalated quickly later. The entire story is well-narrated on Sportskeeda's show 'SK Tales'.

Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson's 'Pushgate' scandal

England's team management accused Ravindra Jadeja of a 'Level 2' offense, according to the ICC's Code of Conduct. They claimed that the all-rounder tried to intimidate Anderson with his aggressive gestures while the two teams were walking off for lunch.

But the Indian management had already claimed that Anderson had allegedly 'pushed and abused' Jadeja, which was an even bigger (Level 3) offense. It is believed that England Cricket's then-Director Paul Downtown tried to negotiate with India's then-coach Duncan Fletcher to resolve matters internally.

While Fletcher seemed interested in dissolving the matter internally through negotiation, MS Dhoni took a stand for Jadeja and believed that justice would prevail. Here's what the legendary former Indian captain said to reporters back then:

"We will have to see how it goes. But, to me, if I am here to judge, definitely I don't think Jadeja committed anything."

After the first hearing, according to match referee David Boon, it was concluded that there wasn't enough video evidence to suggest who initiated the physical tussle between the accused duo. But it was still enough to prove that Jadeja's behavior was against the spirit of the game.

The all-rounder was charged with a 'Level 1' offense and was penalized 50% of his match fees. But the Indian camp continued to remain firm on their stand that it was Anderson who provoked the confrontation.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda James Anderson talks about the 'pushgate' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja sportskeeda.com/cricket/james-… http://t.co/Co6rBgkLpq James Anderson talks about the 'pushgate' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja sportskeeda.com/cricket/james-… http://t.co/Co6rBgkLpq

The visitors got an opportunity to prove Jadeja's innocence in another hearing. While there was not enough video evidence to charge Anderson with any sanctions, both him and Jadeja were found not guilty of behaving against the spirit of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja's 'Level 1' offense charges were revoked and he was also given back the 50% match-fee that was deducted. Both him and Anderson seem to have maintained cordial relations on and off the pitch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far