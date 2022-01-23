"I think Joe Root is a brilliant leader" - Eoin Morgan backs Root to continue as England's Test captain

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that Joe Root is a magnificent leader, and deserves to be counted amongst the best in the current era. Morgan also backed the right-hander to continue as the team's Test captain, despite popular opinion to the contrary.

Root's job as Test captain is under scrutiny after England's poor show in the Ashes series Down Under. Although the 31-year old did decently with the bat, his tactics and selections were questionable. The 4-0 margin of defeat means Root is yet to win an Ashes series as captain.

In his interview with The Times, Eoin Morgan said that Root has been a commendable leader, and is at par with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Given how the Yorkshire batter has conducted himself, Morgan sees Root as the man to carry on as England's Test captain, saying:

"I think Joe Root is a brilliant leader. At a time where Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith are put up on this pedestal, I know Joe Root is as good as these guys."

"I spent a lot of time with Joe over the years, watching him go about his business, the way he conducts himself around his teammates, the example he sets, the amount of responsibility he takes on. He is a very good leader. If Joe were asking for advice, I'd be telling him he can do the job, and he should continue doing it."

Following the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart, where England slumped to a 146-run loss, Root said that he wishes to continue as captain. He is the most-capped England Test captain with 61 games, and also has the most wins (27).

Eoin Morgan opens up on England's Ashes performance

Eoin Morgan admitted that England were disappointing in the Ashes series, and reflected on their 2010-11 series victory. However, the 35-year old, part of that touring party, feels there is a stark difference between the two teams, observing:

"As a spectacle, it was disappointing because no one likes one-sided sport. It's just not enjoyable. As for the 2010 series, the Australian team we played back then was nothing like the present Aussie team, especially when you think of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and their attack."

"And also you need to remember England had probably its best ever batting line-up with Strauss, Cook, Pietersen, Trott, Collingwood. These things get overlooked."

Joe Root is likely to carry on as the Test captain for the upcoming Test series in the West Indies. The ECB is expected to take a call on the team's Test captain before the home summer commences.

