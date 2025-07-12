"I think these lads are quite rich"- Michael Vaughan’s cheeky take on over-rate fines after overs were left unbowled on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Former England cricketer turned commentator Michael Vaughan had a cheeky take on the over-rate fines imposed on the players in Test cricket. His comments came after 15 overs were left unbowled on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between England and India on Friday.

Ad

The two teams are currently playing the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s. Both teams have won one game each, with the series tied at 1-1. After the end of play on Day 2, Michael Vaughan gave a cheeky response when asked about what needs to change to improve the over-rate issue in Tests.

Speaking to Isa Guha on BBC Sports, the former England skipper stated:

“I don’t think fines work. I think these lads are quite rich (laughs). I don’t think the cash is going to affect them. Been a problem for Test match cricket for a while. I know it’s hot. I know we’ve had a few injuries, but when we get to the fifth day, we have to bowl the 90 overs. I have no idea why on days one, two, three, and four, we can see the game played at a snail’s pace. Surely the game moves on by saying on day one there’s 90 overs. Guess what we’re going to do? We’re going to bowl 90 overs on day two exactly the same.”

Ad

Trending

“You watch on day five when the players, the umpires, know that 90 overs have to be bowled. They’ll be running around. There won’t be as many drinks breaks, there won’t be as many delays because they know that 90 overs have to be bowled. So I’d make it vey, very simple. You have to bowl the 90 overs. I would guarantee that would improve the pace,” he added.

Ad

India lose three wickets on Day 2 after restricting England to 387 in first innings

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed very early in the team’s first innings outing with the bat. The returning Jofra Archer sent his Rajasthan Royals teammate packing for an eight-ball 13. While Karun Nair showed some promise, his innings was cut short by England skipper Ben Stokes, who dismissed the Indian top-order batter for a 62-ball 40.

Ad

India captain Shubman Gill had led the team from the front by scoring a double century and a ton in the second Test at Edgbaston. However, he also perished cheaply, courtesy of some fine bowling by Chris Woakes. After restricting the home side to 387 in 112.3 overs, Team India closed the play on Day 2 with 145 runs on the scoreboard, at the loss of three wickets.

The visitors, ahead of Day 3 of the Lord’s Test, trail by 242 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news