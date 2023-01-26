"I think it's too late for me" - Jhulan Goswami confirms she won't participate in WPL

Former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami has indicated that she won't participate in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

During an interaction with Viacom18 Sports on Wednesday, January 25, the 40-year-old was asked whether she would return to the field in the first season of the WPL. The legendary Indian player responded by saying:

"I think it's a bit late now. If it had happened two years ago, I would have made it. I think it's too late for me."

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 #WPL23 Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI , @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL #WPL23

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, who was also present on the show, persuaded Goswami to make a comeback to the game. Reacting to that, Goswami quipped:

"Thank you, Aakash, had you been the coach of the India team then I could have played for one or two more years. But unfortunately, this didn't happen (chuckles)."

The Bengal-born fast bowler played 12 Tests, 204 One-Day Internationals, and 68 T20Is for India in a glittering career that spanned more than two decades.

Goswami hung her boots from international cricket after India's three-match ODI series against England in September last year. With 255 scalps in 204 games, the lanky pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket.

"Definitely, it will help you financially" - Jhulan Goswami on WPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the winners of five teams for the first edition of the WPL on Wednesday, January 25.

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd. made the highest bid of ₹1289 crore - for a WPL team based in Ahmedabad. Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. (₹912.99 crore for Mumbai) and Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (₹901 crore for Bangalore) also made successful bids.

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. (₹810 crore for Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd (₹757 crore for Lucknow) were the other successful bidders.

Goswami said the Women's T20 league in India will open the doors for all fringe players who are yet to get exposure to competitive cricket. Explaining how the tournament will provide a platform for youngsters in India to learn from the great players in international cricket, she said:

"There are many exciting women's cricketers who can come here and perform. They have got such a great platform and if they perform here they will definitely gain the experience ahead."

"Definitely, it will help you financially at the same time playing with the stalwarts of women's cricket is definitely going to help our young budding talented cricketers," she added.

Rajeev Shukla @ShuklaRajiv @JayShah Women's IPL is a revolutionary step towards promoting cricket at grassroot level which will encourage girls across the country to take up the game as a career option. With pay parity in cricket & #WomensIPL , an inclusive sports culture is now in place. Kudos @BCCI Women's IPL is a revolutionary step towards promoting cricket at grassroot level which will encourage girls across the country to take up the game as a career option. With pay parity in cricket & #WomensIPL, an inclusive sports culture is now in place. Kudos @BCCI @JayShah

The auction for the maiden WPL season is expected to take place in February, although the BCCI is due to announce the exact date for the event.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes