"I think they might drop Anderson" - Chris Rogers on possible changes in England's seam attack for 2nd Ashes Test

Chris Rogers reckons James Anderson might have to make way for Mark Wood in England's playing XI for the next Ashes Test to be played at Lord's from June 28.

Anderson picked up a solitary wicket across Australia's two innings in the recently concluded first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The two-wicket reversal in the game might force Ben Stokes and Co. to make a few changes to their playing XI for the crucial second Test.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Rogers was asked how important it would be for the two sides to replenish their pace stocks between Test matches. Regarding England, he said:

"England have got to make some decisions I think. Not giving Jimmy Anderson the new ball right at the end of the game, I thought that was fascinating. They have three right-arm bowlers who kind of bowl all about the same pace."

The former Australian opener added:

"In the end, someone like Usman Khawaja, he is not really put off by that pace. Someone like Mark Wood, who bowls a bit quicker, is probably going to be a little bit more challenging for a 36-year-old. I think they might drop Anderson, which is going to be fascinating, as they didn't seem to trust him at the end."

Anderson went wicketless in Australia's second innings, with Stokes even opting to bowl Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson with the second new ball. Wood's pace could rattle some of the Australian batters, including Usman Khawaja, who scored a century and a half-century in the first Test.

"Australia could probably afford to go all in for the 2nd Test" - Chris Rogers

Mitchell Starc was ignored for the Edgbaston Test.

Chris Rogers feels Australia might want to field their best attack in the second Test to give England a knockout blow:

"Australia could probably afford to go all in for the 2nd Test, pick whoever they want. If they win that one, it's going to be very hard obviously for England to come back."

Rogers concluded by opining that Mitchell Starc could replace either Scott Boland or Josh Hazlewood in Australia's playing XI:

"Starc will come in. I am not exactly sure who for. England had a real plan against Boland to attack him, almost run at him, but he still bowled a few overs. We just have to see where Hazlewood is at, I think."

Boland picked up just two wickets and conceded 147 runs in the 26 overs he bowled in the Edgbaston Test. Hazlewood accounted for three dismissals and was more economical but was used sparingly, especially in the second innings.

