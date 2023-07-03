"I don't think Nathan Lyon will have to buy a beer in Australia for a long time" - Brad Haddin on veteran spinner's heroic batting effort

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has hailed veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon for showing the courage to bat despite having a torn calf muscle during the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

Lyon seemed to be hobbling on one leg and still managed to add 15 runs with Mitchell Starc for the final wicket, stretching Australia's second-innings lead to 370. It proved to be valuable as the visitors got the momentum and ended up winning the game by 43 runs.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, here's what Brad Haddin had to say about Nathan Lyon's never-say-die attitude:

"He's (Lyon) gone down in Ashes folklore. There was no way he wasn't going to bat for his team. That is in his DNA since he started playing cricket for Australia. He cherished every moment about playing for Australia.

"So there's no surprise for me that he walked out to bat. I don't think Nathan Lyon will have to buy a beer in Australia for a long time when he returns to fix that calf."

England have second-guessed their style: Brad Haddin

Brad Haddin also praised the Aussies for not letting all the talk from England both on the field and in the media affect themselves. They let their skills do the talking and Haddin is delighted to see them stand up to whatever England threw at them.

On this, he stated:

"All Australia have done is return serve to England. They haven't said anything in the press and just waited for their opportunity with the ball.

"England haven't liked Australia standing up and going 2-0 ahead in the series. England have second-guessed their style and at the moment they're coming up short."

The Jonny Bairstow stumping and the crowd seem to have added another level of spice to the Ashes series. The Aussies are 2-0 up at the moment and go into the third Test at Headingley brimming with confidence.

