"I think players should be allowed to speak their minds like him" - Brad Hogg praises Stuart Broad's frank attitude following his retirement 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg lauded Stuart Broad's ability to speak out on important issues as and when required over the course of his career.

Broad bid farewell to the game following the fifth Test of the 2023 Ashes series, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw after some intense cricket. He has always been among the most outspoken members of the England team over the years and often irked the Australian fanbase with his actions and words.

The veteran pace had riled up the Men in Yellow by stating that the 2021-22 Ashes, which England had lost 4-0, is as good as null and void because of the COVID restrictions. Even in his final act as a player, he rattled the Australians with their 'bail switch' trick to yield the final wicket of his career.

Hogg feels that more players should speak their minds like Broad used to. He said on his YouTube channel:

"When there is an issue, Broad speaks up his mind and I really like that. I think players should be allowed to speak their minds like him. Khawaja does it as well, which is good.'

Hogg also spoke about the extraordinary fashion with which Broad brought his playing career to a close. He added:

"I can't believe someone has finished with a six to end their batting career and pick up two crucial wickets to help the team get over the line. I love the way he wants to be in the contest. As much as possible, he gets in under the opposition's skin and more importantly, I love his attitude to the game."

Broad hit a six off his last delivery as a batter and remained unbeaten as England were bowled out for 395 early on Day 5. In fairytale fashion, he claimed the last two wickets to seal England's triumph by 49 runs and level the series 2-2.

"I thought he was going to be the weak link going into the series" - Brad Hogg on Zak Crawley

England opener Zak Crawley was his team's leading run scorer in the 2023 Ashes. He scored 480 runs in nine innings, which included a sublime ton in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-handed batter was criticized on a regular basis in the past but has turned around a corner since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken charge of the Test team.

Hogg praised Crawley and Usman Khawaja for their exploits in the 2023 Ashes. He said:

"Khawaja was brilliant with the bat. He was patient, he played a different style than what England did. He was prepared to bat for a long period of time. Crawley was just sensational, I thought he was going to be the weak link going into the series. Australia were too defensive with Crawley early on in the series."

Khawaja was the leading run-scorer of the series with 496 runs in 10 innings. He scored the most runs as an Australian opening batter in England since Matthew Elliott in 1997.