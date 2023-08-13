"I don't think they are ready to bowl at the international level" - Wasim Jaffer on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma

Former opening batter Wasim Jaffer believes that Team India should groom the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma as part-time bowlers.

Jaffer opined that while Varma is a decent off-spin bowler, both batters still need to work on their bowling. Jaffer recommended that the two youngsters start bowling regularly in domestic cricket to hone their skills.

The cricketer-turned-expert made these remarks while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. He said:

"I don't think they (Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal) are ready to bowl at the international level. I think Tilak Varma can because I have seen him bowl a little bit. But Yashasvi Jaiswal, you still have to wait. They are encouraging them to bowl more in the nets, and as and when they come back to domestic cricket, you will see them bowling, and they should because India clearly lack one of their batters to turn their arm over."

Jaffer pointed out how the Men in Blue had a few batters who could bowl a few overs during their successful World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, adding:

"The 2007 or 2011 World Cup-winning teams had so many options from the top order batsmen who could bowl. So, no harm in grooming because I know Yashasvi Jaiswla can bowl decent leg spin, but still I would say it is not international standard. Same with Tilak Varma. He can be groomed into a decent off-spinner. When you get so many left-handers in the opposite side, you can squeeze in one or two overs from him. I think he is probably ready to bowl, if and when Hardik Pandya feels confident about it."

It is worth mentioning that Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach, recently stated at a press conference that both Varma and Jaiswal will bowl at least one over each in the future.

"Those guys won't be groomed" - Wasim Jaffer on part-time bowlers not getting opportunities in IPL due to impact player rule

Wasim Jaffer further stated that because of the impact player rule, the likes of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are unlikely to get any overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Elaborating on the adverse effect of the rule, he explained:

"The guys who can turn their arm over for one or two overs could be the sixth or seventh option in the side. They probably won't get to bowl because you will get a specialist guy coming in. Those guys won't be groomed. That's why we didn't get to see Yashasvi Jaiswal or even Tilak Varma bowl in the IPL. Guys even don't get to field. So many batters used to bat and not used to field. That is not a good thing because that doesn't happen in international cricket."

Notably, Varma has eight wickets to his name in List A cricket, while Jaiswal has bagged seven scalps.