"I don't think South Africa have batters who can score 150-200 runs" - Sunil Gavaskar expects an Indian win in the 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar expects an Indian win in the second Test against South Africa. He reasoned the remaining Proteas batters are unlikely to set a challenging fourth-innings target for the visitors.

India bundled out South Africa for a paltry 55 after Dean Elgar opted to bat first in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. However, Rohit Sharma and company were then bowled out for 153 before they reduced the hosts to 62/3 in their second innings, leaving the Proteas still trailing by 36 runs with seven wickets in hand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on the state of the game at Stumps on Day 1, to which he responded:

"Three wickets have already fallen. India are still in the lead. So I don't think this match can go out of India's grasp. Yes, it might not be an innings victory."

The former India captain added:

"They (India) might have to bat a little but I don't think South Africa have batters who can score 150-200 runs and trouble the Indian team a little."

Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) are the unbeaten South African batters at the crease. They have wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen to follow and then four specialist bowlers in Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

"Dean Elgar based his decision merely on overhead conditions" - Vernon Philander on South Africa opting to bat first in 2nd Test vs India

South Africa were bundled out in the first session of Day 1. [P/C: Getty]

Vernon Philander was asked about Dean Elgar's decision to bat first and how he sees the game unfolding on Day 2, to which he replied:

"It's always a tricky one. Dean Elgar based his decision merely on overhead conditions. I think it was blistering hot conditions this morning and often when the sun is out in Newlands, you want to bat. Of course, the surface has shown us otherwise."

The former South Africa pacer feels the hosts could still make a match of it if they get a lead close to 100. He reasoned:

"For me personally, I feel South Africa get 80 to 100 runs ahead, they are still not out of the game. I don't think this wicket is going to get easier. I think it's going to get quicker with the sun and, of course, with a couple of heavier rollers. It might just leave us with an interesting Day 2."

India's collapse from 153/4 to 153 all out in their first innings would certainly give South Africa hopes of dismissing the visitors cheaply in the second essay. A few early wickets in a potential chase of 100-plus runs could put the cat among the pigeons in the Indian dressing room.

