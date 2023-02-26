"I think that speaks volumes about his character" - Peter Handscomb lauds Pat Cummins' resilience

Australia's middle-order batter Peter Handscomb has hailed Pat Cummins' resilience for trying to win Tests amid a serious family illness. The 31-year-old reckons that this strength makes him an incredible captain.

The 29-year-old fast bowler returned home after the second Test against India in Delhi to deal with a family illness, but was expected to return for the third match. However, a few days later, it emerged that Cummins will skip the third Test in Indore and stay in Australia to attend to his ill mother.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the third Test, starting on March 1st, Handscomb said that what Cummins has been doing is special and backed the move to stay with his family.

"To be able to sort of put that to one side while he's (Cummins) out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort. I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he's been such an incredible captain for us. What he's been doing is pretty special. But it's good that he's home with his family and having that time."

Cummins, dethroned as the number one Test bowler last week by James Anderson, struggled in the first two Tests. The right-arm paceman managed only two wickets as the spinners took the bulk of the wickets.

"It's pretty understandable that Pat's gone home" - Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the Victorian admitted that Australia will miss Cummins and David Warner, he feels the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc should bolster them. Handscomb added:

"It's pretty understandable that Pat's gone home and it's always going to be family first - that's a good mentality around this group. It's going to be a big loss, not having those two. But also Mitch Starc is coming back from injury, 'Greeny' is coming back from injury so we've got a couple of big ins potentially and that's the exciting part as well."

Australia will be desperate to salvage something productive out of the series after back-to-back defeats within three days.

