"I think it should have been more supportive" - Saqlain Mushtaq surprised by lifeless Rawalpindi pitch on Day 1 against England

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq expressed his surprise at the unresponsive Rawalpindi pitch on the first day of the opening Test against England on Thursday (December 1). However, Mushtaq admitted that the hosts were comprehensively outplayed.

England ran riot with the bat on the opening day as they broke the record for the most runs (494-6 by Australia in 1910) on the first day of a Test. The tourists were 506-4 after 75 overs when bad light ended play early as Pakistan bowlers seemed clueless on a lifeless deck.

At a press conference after the day's play, Mushtaq said that he expected more assistance from the track but added that it's too soon to think about the result. He said:

"England played very well today, and we could not bowl according to our plan. There was also a problem with the pitch, and I think it should have been more supportive. They just outclassed us, and we must credit them. No doubt, England played well on the first day, but we should (not) think about the result as of yet."

The tourists had four centurions on the day, including Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. - a Test record. All four scored at a strike rate of over 100. England's run rate during the day was a staggering 6.74.

"Credit goes to England who planned well against us" - Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq also defended debutants Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood despite their expensive spells. He said that England were better planned, while Pakistan's execution on the day was poor. The former spinner said:

"Muhammad Ali was performing well in domestic cricket, while Abrar and Zahid were also putting up wonderful performances in the camp. We strive to be fair in the selection of the team."

He continued:

"Both the players were bowling brilliantly in the camp and were doing what they were supposed to do. We needed a bowler who can bowl in long spells with Haris and Naseem. But credit goes to England who had planned well against us."

Leg-spinner Mahmood was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming figures of 23-1-160-2, dismissing Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

