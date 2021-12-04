"I don't think there is any technical issue as such" - Sachin Tendulkar dissects Shubman Gill's stint so far with Team India

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has assessed Shubman Gill's career in whites for Team India. Gill impressed one and all with his composure and technique in the 2020-21 tour of Australia, but has only been bright in patches when it comes to home soil.

Gill is expected to be in the squad for the tour of South Africa. Tendulkar feels the U-19 World Cup winner certainly has the technique to succeed on the hard and pacy tracks that will be on offer in the tour.

He also noted that Gill does not have any major technical flaws to be concerned with. Gill has been touted for a role in the middle-order as well, but has continued as an opener following KL Rahul's injury.

Speaking to PTI, Tendulkar said:

"When it comes to technique, different surfaces will test you differently. I think Shubman has an advantage as he played a very crucial innings (91) in Brisbane where we won the Test match."

The Indian cricketing legend added:

"He has had the experience of playing on hard and bouncy tracks and I felt that he looked pretty comfortable. So, I don't think there is any technical issue as such."

Gill was among the leading run scorers for Team India in their tour of Australia despite missing the first Test in Adelaide. He looked at ease against the menacing pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc over the course of the entire series.

He needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores: Sachin Tendulkar on Indian opener Shubman Gill

Gill's conversion rate has been a cause for concern in his brief career. The right-handed batsman is yet to record a Test hundred in 10 matches despite scoring four half-centuries. Speaking on the issue, Tendulkar said:

"Shubman has started well and shown a lot of promise. The way he builds his innings, he has been good so far. Just that he needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores."

The 48-year-old felt that Gill was undone by good deliveries across both Tests against New Zealand. Tendulkar reasoned:

"Once you get into that squad, it is about how hungry you are for bigger scores which I am sure he is. He needs to just convert those starts and not lose concentration. Both in Kanpur and Mumbai, he got good deliveries. He is on a learning curve and will definitely take lessons."

Also Read Article Continues below

Gill was at his breezy best on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand. However, he was caught in the slips off Ajaz Patel after a well-made 44.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra