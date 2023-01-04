"I think there’s a bit of mystery about him" - Mark Waugh suggests shocking prospect for Australia's tour of India 

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh has thrown a surprising name into the mix for next month's four-Test tour of India. The 57-year-old believes left-arm spinner Patrick Dooley deserves a place in the squad and has given the selectors something to think about with his Big Bash League (BBL) performances.

Dooley, 25, has made an instant impact in the ongoing edition of BBL, claiming ten wickets in six matches at 13.40. for the Hobart Hurricanes. The left-arm wrist-spinner returned with figures of 4-0-16-4 against the Perth Scorchers to help the Hurricanes to an eight-run win while defending 172.

KFC Big Bash League @BBL



He picks up his third for the night and Scorchers now need 36 from 29 Ya kidding! Paddy Dooley is turning this game on its head!He picks up his third for the night and Scorchers now need 36 from 29 #BBL12 Ya kidding! Paddy Dooley is turning this game on its head!He picks up his third for the night and Scorchers now need 36 from 29 #BBL12 https://t.co/hGMAmHLbsg

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Waugh feels Dooley has something mysterious about him, given he has plenty of tricks and bowls accurately, a trait needed in the Indian conditions. The 57-year-old elaborated:

"I’m gonna throw in a real smokey here. He’s playing for the Hurricanes at the moment. Left-arm helicopter, arms and legs everywhere. Patty Dooley. At the moment, I reckon he’s about 80-1 but I think he could firm. I think there’s a bit of mystery about him.

"He’s got some tricks, which I think you’re gonna need against the Indian batsmen, and he bowls quite accurate. He bowls at the stumps, and he just does enough either way."

While the youngster has feautured in seven T20Is, he is yet to play a first-class game. Hence, he is unlikely to make it to the squad for the marquee Test series.

Australia aiming to win their first Test series in India since 2004

Australian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australia's four-Test tour will be their opportunity to register their first series victory on Indian soil in 19 years. The tourists came close in 2017 but faded in the final weeks to lose the series 2-1.

Ahead of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney, captain Pat Cummins said he expects the deck at the SCG to help them prepare for the Indian tour. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It's a huge connection to India. Fast bowling and reverse swing is going to come into it, which we can expect in India. We'll probably get more spin overs here, our batters are probably going to face more spin here as well. Even personally, captaining here might be a little different to the last few Test matches. So it's a really good prep."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia.



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia. #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Australia are currently leading the three-Test series against the Proteas by a margin of 2-0.

Poll : 0 votes