“I think they’ll win” - Brad Hogg makes an interesting prediction for Ashes 2023 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons that England will win Ashes 2023 if they stick to their aggressive style of play and put pressure on the Aussies. He also picked spin bowling as one of the factors that could make a big difference in the outcome of the series.

England and Australia will resume their iconic rivalry when they lock horns in the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting Friday, June 16. Australia are current holders of the urn, having hammered the Englishmen 4-0 at home during the 2021-22 Ashes.

Hogg, though, feels that the latest edition of the rivalry will be a lot more competitive. He even gave the hosts a slight edge.

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer opined:

“For me, it’s a very even contest, but you’ve got to look at England. They have won all seven Test matches chasing over the last year under [coach] Brendon McCullum. Batting first, they have only lost two Test matches out of five. They are getting a good conversion rate playing aggressive cricket.

Predicting that all five Tests will produce results, Hogg added:

"I think if England keep going with their aggressive style, put pressure on Australia, I think they’ll win. I think the difference is going to be in the spin department - who can get more wickets between Moeen Ali and Nathan Lyon and stem the flow of runs.”

Moeen Ali came out of Test cricket after receiving an SOS from skipper Ben Stokes following the injury to lead spinner Jack Leach.

“I don’t think they should do that” - Hogg on Stokes wanting flat wickets for Ashes 2023

As part of the build-up to Ashes 2023, England captain Stokes had commented that he wants flat wickets for the Test series against Australia. However, Hogg believes that the move could backfire on the hosts.

The 52-year-old opined:

“They want to go in with flat wickets - that’s what Ben Stokes said. I don’t think they should do that. I think that would be playing in Australia’s favor. Australia have got a little more pace as well as bounce in their bowling department. They’ve got to go with wickets that seam a little bit to allow their bowlers to take advantage. Their batsmen can still play aggressively on those wickets with the ball coming on.”

Sharing his thoughts on England’s ‘Bazball’ approach, Hogg concluded that how the hosts respond when the chips are down could define their performance in Ashes 2023.

He said:

“They provide loads of entertainment. There are so many plusses with the way that England are playing. The only downside for England in this Test series is, if things get a little bit tough out in the middle with the bat, can they adapt and graft out those long periods? I think they can.”

England last won the Ashes in 2015 at home. The 2019 series in England was drawn 2-2.

