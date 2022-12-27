South African speedster Anrich Nortje has questioned the level of the spider camera after the incident on Day 2 (Tuesday, December 27) of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. Nortje's comments came after he copped a blow from the spider cam shortly after lunch.

The right-arm pacer was knocked out by a flying spider camera, traveling at head height when he headed to the field after lunch. Host broadcaster Fox Sports later apologized to him and the entire visiting side, while Cricket Australia admitted it was an error by the operator.

Speaking after the day's play, Nortje said he escaped any serious injuries but would seek a medical opinion for his left shoulder and elbow. The 29-year-old also revealed that he didn't have time to react as it came on too quickly.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be traveling at head height. That's just my opinion.

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the shoulder and the elbow. I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. "

Cricket Australia later also confirmed that the spider cam would be used on Day 3 but vowed to take extra safety measures so such incidents do not happen again. Despite the blow, the quick bowler delivered with extreme pace, notably hitting Cameron Green on the index finger.

"I thought they controlled the situation really well" - Anrich Nortje

Anrich Norje denied Steve Smith a century. (Credits: Getty)

While Nortje admitted that South Africa had a torrid day on the field, he also credited the Australian batters for applying themselves and dominating the opposition at the right time. He added:

"It happens. You're in the heat, you're trying all the things with the ball, you're trying a different grip, try this and that. But it happens, it's part of cricket. They batted really well. I thought they controlled the situation really well.

"They calmed it down when we were not on top of them but when we were hitting our areas. And then maybe when the guys were a bit tired or when it was a little bit later in the day, the ball wasn't doing much, then they tried to dominate again."

The 29-year-old was one of the three wicket-takers for the Proteas as Australia strengthened their position on Day 2. They are now ahead by 297 runs in the second Test in Melbourne.

