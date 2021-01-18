"I think he's in trouble"- Mark Waugh feels Matthew Wade could be axed from the Australian team

Former cricketer Mark Waugh believes Matthew Wade could be axed from the team when Australia pick their squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The southpaw failed to make an impact on the fourth day of the Brisbane Test when the match was evenly poised. Matthew Wade was caught down the legside for a duck off Mohammed Siraj's bowling, which gave India an opening.

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Mark Waugh said that the left-hander hasn't done enough to nail down a spot in the playing XI.

"Batting's all about numbers ... he's left the door open for the selectors to move him on. He's a gutsy player, played some good innings for Australia, but this series he's let himself down with some poor dismissals. I think he's in trouble, moving forward, hasn't got the weight of runs." said Waugh.

Matthew Wade played as an opener in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series as Australia were reeling with injuries at the top of the order. He was pushed down to his natural batting position at No. 5 when Will Pucovski and David Warner became available. However, Wade has had a poor series as he managed only 173 runs at an average of 21.62 with no half-centuries.

Shane Warne wants Ben McDermott to replace Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade was picked ahead of Travis Head in the last two Tests against India to bat in the middle order. However, both the left-handers have failed to impress. It seems like Travis Head could get another chance in the playing XI in the future.

Shane Warne, however, thinks Australia should go with Ben McDermott, who has looked in good form in the ongoing Big Bash League.

"I think Ben McDermott will come in for Australia’s next Test match, batting at No. 5. He has gone ahead of Travis Head and deserves a chance. I feel for Matthew Wade because he’s been Mr. Fix It and is a great team man. But you’ve got to perform, and one feels he needs a good score in Brisbane to survive," said Warne.

Wade didn't instil much confidence in the Australia selectors after falling for a duck today. It remains to be seen whether they will give him another lifeline or look to freshen up the team.