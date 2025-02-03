"I think he is trying to show his ego" - Ex-India opener questions Sanju Samson's shot selection in IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has come down hard at Sanju Samson for his shot selection during the five-game T20I series against England. With the Kerala-born cricketer registering only 51 runs across five T20Is, Srikkanth criticized him of letting his ego take over and playing the same shot despite it giving him little or no success.

The right-handed batter registered a highest of 26 in five innings and struggled, especially against short-pitched deliveries. Jofra Archer managed to dismiss Samson thrice in the series while Saqib Mahmood and Mark Wood did so on one occasion each.

Speaking on his YouTube show, the 1983 World Cup winner opined that getting out in a similar manner consistently is a sign that Yashasvi Jaiswal should return to the T20I side. Srikkanth said:

Trending

"Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say, 'No, no, I will play this shot.' Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure. It's very sad. I am disappointed.

"We spoke about why he was not picked in the Champions Trophy squad. If he continues playing like this, let's say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back. In the next T20I match, Yashasvi automatically comes in, in my opinion."

The 30-year-old had scored back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa and peeled off his third T20I ton in Johannesburg. He has also reportedly suffered an injury to his index finger while batting in the fifth T20I that didn't allow him to keep wickets later.

"Show me his numbers from the last 10 innings" - Kris Srikkanth on Team India skipper's underwhelming series

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Srikkanth also touched on Suryakumar Yadav, who registered two ducks against England with a best of 14 in five innings. The 65-year-old feels the Indian captain is rushing through his flick shots and wants to see him rectify it, adding:

"Look at Suryakumar Yadav. Show me his numbers from the last 10 innings, that's what we need to look at in T20Is. Look at this series, he has tried to play the same shot. He has tried to flick and has gotten top edges that have carried.

"Both Samson and Suryakumar need to work on this. I think Suryakumar is not able to execute his flicks, which have been his strengths, due to the extra pace. I don't know if he is playing too early. He is rushing into his shots, not playing relaxed. Suryakumar is one of my favorite players. I hope he makes corrections and comes back."

Despite Samson's and Suryakumar's struggles, India won the series by a convincing 4-1 scoreline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news