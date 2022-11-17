"I think both Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen should be given more exposure" - Robin Uthappa 

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes that young speedsters Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen should be given more opportunities, much like the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

While Umran has been part of Team India's second-string unit ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, this marks Kuldeep Sen's maiden call-up to the national side.

The pace-bowling pair, who are arguably the fastest India have to offer at present, were named as net bowlers to assist the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the duo had to stay back and play the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy instead as they did not receive their visas in time.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik yet to travel to Australia due to Visa issues. Umran Malik joins J&K squad to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the time being. All rounder Vivrant Sharma replaced opener Qamran Iqbal in J&K squad who is ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik yet to travel to Australia due to Visa issues. Umran Malik joins J&K squad to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the time being. All rounder Vivrant Sharma replaced opener Qamran Iqbal in J&K squad who is ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Opining that the young duo should get more exposure moving forward, Uthappa said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda:

"Young fast bowlers are always exciting to watch. I think both Umran and Kuldeep should be given more exposure. The kind of pace battery India have at the moment, there are quite a few, but if you look at these two, they can bowl at 150 kmph."

Umran arrived on the scene as a net bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before the franchise roped him in. His raw pace caught everyone's attention in his maiden IPL campaign before he began to flourish while working under Dale Steyn in the subsequent edition.

Sen, meanwhile, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for his base price of ₹20 lakh. He availed a string of games as the franchise looked to find the right combination, which was complicated by Nathan Coutler-Nile's injury. He claimed eight wickets in seven matches at an economy of 9.42.

"To be able to bowl quick is one thing, but to be effective while bowling that quick is a whole other thing" - Robin Uthappa

India have had a small crop of speedsters come through like Varun Aaron and Umesh Yadav in the past, but none have been able to stake their claim in white-ball cricket either due to injuries or inconsistency.

Noting that express pace can be a deadly weapon if used judiciously, Uthappa said:

"Now, how effective they will be, that will only be answered through their performance in the matches. To be able to bowl quick is one thing, but to be effective while bowling that quick is a whole other thing."

Uthappa concluded:

"Bowling quick is definitely intimidating for a lot of batters, it can definitely be used as a weapon, but if used very wisely."

Team India will take on New Zealand in a white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and three T20Is from November 18. The series opener is scheduled to be contested at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Will Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen be handed a chance to showcase their skills on the tour of New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "I think Rishabh Pant will be a huge player in T20 cricket over the course of the next 10 years" - Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa

Poll : 0 votes