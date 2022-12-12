"I think Unadkat might not play this series, to be very honest" - Dinesh Karthik

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that the latest addition to the Team India squad, Jaydev Unadkat, may not make it into the playing XI during the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

The senior bowler was called up to the national side on Sunday, December 11, along with Navdeep Saini following Mohammad Shami's injury.

Unadkat has been among the most consistent performers in domestic cricket in recent times. He has led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing a pivotal role in both triumphant campaigns.

With Team India's pace bowling unit looking depleted for the first time in a while due to injuries and workload, the left-arm pacer has availed the opportunity to potentially represent the nation in whites.

While stating that there is no realistic chance of Unadkat breaking into the playing XI, Karthik explained the importance of the call-up and what it means regardless of making an appearance for the team or not. Karthik said on Cricbuzz:

"I think Unadkat might not play this series, to be very honest. There is Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. There is a good chance he might not end up playing this series, but I think that is okay."

Karthik continued:

"The fact that he was rewarded, he has been given those whites to represent India, be part of the team, that matters the most. He might not even find a place in the team for the Australia series, with Bumrah or Shami coming in, we might move on."

Unadkat made his Test debut in 2010 against South Africa at SuperSport Park. His maiden outing was a forgettable one as he ended wicketless in Team India's innings defeat.

"He is probably the most deserving fast bowler from the Indian domestic cricket" - Dinesh Karthik on Jaydev Unadkat

The left-arm pacer has been a prominent presence across domestic cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his last and only Test appearance.

While he managed to attain a handful of opportunities in Team India's white-ball setup, he could not make the most of it to cement his place in the squad.

The 31-year-old comes across as one of the most experienced pacers on the domestic circuit at present. He has claimed 311 wickets in first-class cricket and has even added a bit of batting to his cricketing arsenal.

Commenting on Unadkat's call-up to the national side, Karthik said:

"An absolutely heart-warming story, he is probably the most deserving fast bowler from the Indian domestic cricket in the last couple of years for sure. I think he plays in a state where, we obviously know how the Rajkot wicket is, to get the number of wickets he has taken, led the team so well."

Team India will face Bangladesh in the first of their two Test matches starting on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

