"I don't think it will be that easy this time" - Former cricketer expects New Zealand to give India tough fight in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes New Zealand will pose a big challenge to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9). He suggested that while the Men in Blue trumped the Blackcaps by 44 runs in the group stage, the summit clash will be a closely contested affair.

Jaffer opined that New Zealand will have some idea about the Dubai pitch as they have already played one match at the venue. Speaking on ex-Pakistan batter Basit Ali's YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 4:34):

"India beat New Zealand with ease earlier in the tournament, but I don't think it will be that easy this time. New Zealand would be a little better prepared. They will be used to the conditions as well because they have already played once in Dubai."

Jaffer emphasized that New Zealand have a balanced lineup, with a lot of spin-bowling options, which could be handy on the Dubai pitch. He added (from 5:09):

"They have that depth in the batting. They have bowling that would suit the conditions in Dubai. Mitchell Santner has captained and bowled really well. They also have Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. They have a lot of options, which the other teams didn't have."

India successfully defended a 250-run target against New Zealand in the last group-stage fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Kiwis were bowled out for just 205, courtesy of Varun Chakaravarthy's maiden ODI five-wicket haul.

The defeat to India is New Zealand's only defeat in the competition. Rohit Sharma and company, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the edition. The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be played in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

"Putting India under pressure gave us confidence" - Mitchell Santner on New Zealand's 2025 Champions Trophy group match against India

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has remarked that his side are high on confidence ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, given that they gave India a tough fight in the group stage.

Hoping to win the toss in the all-important final, here's what Santner said after New Zealand's 50-run win over South Africa in the semifinal (via Indian Express):

"Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn’t. I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well."

While New Zealand have played just one match in Dubai, all of India's games in the 2025 Champions Trophy were held at the same venue. Pakistan are the host of the ICC event. However, all matches featuring the Rohit Sharma-led side were scheduled to take place in Dubai after India's refusal to send their team to the neighboring country due to security reasons.

