“I think we will keep batting for now” - Mitchell Starc says Australia not thinking of declaration yet

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has stated that they are not thinking of declaration yet in the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite having built up a sizeable lead of 296 runs. The left-arm pacer said that they are likely to keep batting on Day 4 of the Test on Saturday.

Despite valiant knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51), Australia maintained their ascendancy in the WTC final on Day 3 of the contest. After India were bowled out for 296 in their first innings, Australia went to stumps at 123/4 in their second essay.

At a post-conference following the end of the day’s play, Starc was asked about Australia’s declaration plans. He replied:

"I haven't spoken to Pat (captain Pat Cummins) yet, so I don't know and it's not my decision, but I think we will keep batting for now. We have still got two days to play. The weather's been good and I think it's warmer tomorrow. Hopefully the pitch starts playing a few more tricks but as far as I know it, we are still going to be batting tomorrow [Saturday].”

Both Indian and Australian batters took some blows on the body as a few of the deliveries bounced rather awkwardly. Starc admitted that the pitch is somewhat tricky, with some invariable bounce on offer even on Day 1.

"It's certainly showing more signs of inconsistency as we go on. It seems to be a good toss to lose. But yeah, I think obviously with the weather that we've had and the weather that's coming up, it might play some more tricks," Starc said.

"I think it's supposed to be 29 (degrees) tomorrow and a bit of sunshine over the weekend, so it might just play a few more tricks as the game goes on,” he added.

India will have to create history to be crowned world Test champions. The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263, which was recorded back in 1902.

“It was a nice one to get” - Starc on Virat Kohli’s first innings wicket

Starc claimed two wickets in India’s first innings, including the big one of Virat Kohli for 14. The left-arm pacer got a delivery to rise awkwardly and forced the Indian batter to glove the delivery to the second slip.

Asked if the dismissal was planned in that manner, the 33-year-old replied:

“Pretty much [laughs]. From that far end, I sort of struggled to find some rhythm, so [I] went back to run in and hit the wicket. Managed to find a bit of extra bounce and find the thumb. It was a nice one to get.”

Kohli was dismissed for 14 off 31 balls, leaving India in trouble at 71/4.

Poll : 0 votes