"I think he will be the leading run-getter" - Steve Smith backs Virat Kohli to have a stellar T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran Australian cricketer Steve Smith has claimed that Virat Kohli will score the most runs in the T20 World Cup 2024. Smith is a commentator with the ICC and has backed the Indian star to churn out the big runs.

The Aussie shed light on the incredible IPL 2024 season that Kohli had, winning the Orange Cap by scoring a staggering 741 runs. Smith believes Kohli will feed off the momentum he got in the IPL and translate it once again in the T20 World Cup.

Here's what Steve Smith said to the ICC in a video:

"My top run-getter for this tournament will be Virat Kohli. He is coming off a terrific IPL and he is bringing in some great form and I think he will be the leading run-getter."

Virat Kohli was also the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, scoring 296 runs from six innings at a magnificent average of 98.66. His magical 82* against Pakistan during that tournament is arguably among the best knocks witnessed in the showpiece event's history.

Steve Smith picks Josh Hazlewood as highest wicket-taker

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Steve Smith feels Australia's Josh Hazlewood will thrive in the West Indies and the USA conditions, and will pick up the most wickets in the tournament. The pitches so far have shown appreciable seam movement and Smith feels hit-the-deck bowlers like Hazlewood can exploit the help from the conditions.

On this, he stated:

"My leading wicket-taker, I am going to go with Josh Hazlewood. I think these wickets will be suited to bowlers who bowl good hard length and hit the wicket hard."

India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 at 8 pm IST. Australia, meanwhile, will play Oman in their campaign opener a few hours later on June 6 at 6 am IST in Barbados.

