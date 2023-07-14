"I think we will have to 'remember the name'"- Dinesh Karthik uses classic Ian Bishop reference to describe Yashasvi Jaiswal

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik used the famous words of Ian Bishop to describe Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential after the youngster smashed a sensational hundred on Test debut against West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Dominica.

Bishop had used the phrase 'remember the name' while being on air when Carlos Brathwaite had smashed four sixes in the final over to help the West Indies clinch the T20 World Cup 2016. Karthik used the same phrase for Jaiswal as he believed the young southpaw was going to have a long and illustrious career for India.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"Yashasvi B Jaiswal. I think we will have to 'remember the name' as the words by Ian Bishop sir. I have no doubt that he is going to be a very special player. He has got the shots, range, temperament, and hunger that's going to make him really special."

Karthik further added:

"I remember having a conversation with him (Jaiswal) in Goa during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He wasn't getting too many runs and there were doubts, but post that he has transformed into something very special."

Dinesh Karthik on India's approach on Day 2

Dinesh Karthik was delighted to see Indian batters dig in and decide to bat deep on Day 2. He believes this is something that Team India have missed in Tests against the other strong teams and bowling attacks and is hopeful that they can carry this template of batting long on the bigger stages as well.

On this, Karthik stated:

"Credit to the Indian batters for mentally knowing what needed to be done in the West Indies. I hope they carry this in the bigger games because they tend to struggle on quality pitches and against quality opposition. That is exactly what West Indies lacked, quality."

India sit comfortably at 312/2 after the end of play on Day 2 with Jaiswal and Virat Kohli looking good to carry on.

