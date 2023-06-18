Having hit a sensational hundred on Day 2 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was understandably ecstatic. The emotions in his celebration were enough to show how much the hundred meant to him as it was his first on English soil.

However, all this probably wouldn't have been possible had he not scored those twin hundreds in Sydney during the previous Ashes Down Under. Khawaja was dropped from the Test team but got an opportunity in the middle order as Travis Head tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Sydney Test.

The southpaw made back-to-back hundreds in that Test and since then has moved to the top of the order and has been scoring runs almost for fun. Here's what Usman Khawaja had to say to Sky Sports about his comeback:

"Honestly, I thought that 44 Test matches, my career was done. I was very content and happy. Most people don't get to play 44 Test matches. Scored 8 hundreds, been a part of Ashes-winning teams, lots of winning teams. So when I got an opportunity to play again, honestly every Test feels like a bonus. Nothing lasts forever, so I am enjoying the ride."

Usman Khawaja on being in a great mental space

Usman Khawaja had toured England before as well, but wasn't among the runs. While many felt that the hundred at Edgbaston relieved him of the pressure, Khawaja claimed that he has been enjoying his cricket irrespective of his individual contribution.

On this, he stated:

"Majority of things that happen as a batter are in your head. Very few times it might be technical. For me, I was probably in the best spot ever coming into England. I know this is probably going to be my last tour.

"I know that I was going to enjoy this tour. For me, I know that if the team is doing well, I am enjoying my cricket, but at the same time if I am a part of that, I got to keep scoring runs too. So it all came together I guess."

Khawaja ended his innings on a brilliant 141 and helped Australia get within touching distance of England's first-innings score.

Poll : 0 votes