Shahid Afridi has conceded in an online interview that he initially believed that Babar Azam wouldn't be able to survive in T20 Cricket.

Afridi admires the hard-work and determination shown by the newly-appointed Pakistan white-ball captain.

Pakistan's legendary all-round cricketer and their former skipper, Shahid Afridi, has conceded in an online interview that he initially believed that Babar Azam won't be able to survive in T20 Cricket.

Speaking to Zainab Abbas in an interview, Afridi stated that he believed Babar would excel in the other two formats but would not be able to allure the limelight in the shortest format. The 40-year old admired the hard work and determination shown by the newly-appointed white-ball captain of Pakistan in T20 Cricket:

“I thought Babar Azam would survive in Tests and ODIs but not in T20Is. This was my opinion. But the way that guy has polished and groomed himself. The shots he plays. It depends on the goals you set yourself," Shahid Afridi said

"It is always hard work. I can’t just keep thinking that I want to be like AB de Velliers or Virat Kohli. If you don’t work hard enough it can never be possible. In order to achieve any goal you always have to work hard,” Shahid Afridi added.

Shahid Afridi names Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim among players he 'really likes'

Reflecting upon the players that he likes in the current Pakistan squad, Afridi named the all-round cricketers, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, maintaining that "an all-rounder has a lot of value in any side."

“Some players in the team right now, like Shadab, I really like. He has the ability to be a good all-rounder for the team. I like Hasan Ali a lot. I hope he regains fitness soon. I think Imad Wasim can be a very good all-rounder as well. Being a good all-rounder means that these guys can win Pakistan many matches," Shahid Afridi said.

Babar Azam is currently accompanying the Pakistan squad, gearing up for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England. He has been reigning the ICC T20 batting rankings for several months now with a rating of 879.