"I thought long and hard about it" - Aaron Finch retires from international cricket

Veteran Australian opener Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket, quitting the only format he was active in. The Victorian admitted that his body can no longer cope with the rigors of international cricket.

Finch last played for Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Ireland in Brisbane. He had a mixed campaign, scoring 107 runs in three games at 53.50, but striking at a poor 110.31. He revealed after the T20 World Cup about wanting to think about his future following the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 36-year-old, who retired from ODI cricket in September, acknowledged how he struggled to recover after a BBL game and felt it was the right decision to retire at this stage. The T20I skipper stated that he didn't want to continue playing for selfish reasons.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said:

"I always wanted to get through the Big Bash and re-assess after that, and I found my body was sore after a BBL game and took a couple of days to recover. He (McDonald) said give yourself time to make a decision that's not an emotional call, but one that's right for you and your family. I feel as though that's what I've done."

He added:

"I thought long and hard about it, but with a big break between games it gives everyone involved time to plan and prepare for the next T20 World Cup in 2024 because I can't see myself getting there at all. It would be doing the position and the team a disservice to play on for purely selfish reasons."

The veteran cricketer retires as Australia's most-capped T20I player, featuring in 103 matches and a record 76 appearances as captain. Finch's 3120 runs are also the most by an Aussie batter in the format, while his knock of 172 against Zimbabwe is the highest individual score in T20Is.

"It's really only international cricket that I'm walking away from" - Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch in action for the Melbourne Renegades. (Credits: Getty)

Aaron Finch further declared that he will continue to ply his trade in franchise cricket and is looking forward to his commentary stint in the IPL and the 2023 World Cup this year. He stated:

"I'm hopeful to play in The Hundred because that's a competition I was really excited about for a couple of years, but then didn't get the opportunity with COVID and then some tours that came up. And if anything else pops up and it's at the right time, I'd definitely be interested."

He added:

"It's really only international cricket that I'm walking away from at the moment. Plus I've been lucky enough to sign with Star India for some commentary stuff through the IPL and the 50-over World Cup, so that will be good fun."

Australia will next play T20I cricket in August and it remains to be seen who will take charge as the skipper.

