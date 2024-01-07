“I have been totally following him for the last 10 years” - Nikhil Chaudhary is a big fan of star Indian batter

Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has revealed that he is a big fan of star Indian batter Virat Kohli. Praising the seasoned cricketer, he said that loves Kohli’s aggression and skills and that he has been following the former India captain for the last 10 years.

Delhi-born Chaudhary has been grabbing the limelight in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He has smashed 127 runs in three innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 149.41. With his off-spin, he has picked up four wickets in four innings at an average of 18.75.

In a video posted on BBL’s official X handle, the Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder expressed his admiration for Kohli and commented:

"For sure man, I am a big fan of his aggression, and obviously skills. But how good he is as a cricketer. I have been totally following him for the last 10 years. And he has been growing and growing.”

Expand Tweet

35-year-old Kohli went through a lean patch in international cricket between 2019 and 2022. But he returned from a short break in the second half of 2022 and smashed his maiden T20I hundred in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. Kohli also played an iconic knock in India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The former Indian captain was the leading run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing a record 765 runs in 11 innings with three hundreds and six fifties.

“I've been talking to him from last couple [of] months” - Nikhil Chaudhary on Tim David's guidance

During the interaction posted on BBL’s X handle, Chaudhary also opened up on how Hobart Hurricanes’ star all-rounder Tim David has guided him. Speaking about the Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer, Chaudhary said:

"I've been talking to him from last couple [of] months now. When I signed the contract, he messaged me straight away and he was like, 'let's do this boy'. It's pretty great learning from him. He's one of the best finishers and hitters in this world right now and his experience speaks for itself; he's been with the Mumbai Indians for the last couple of years."

Expand Tweet

Chaudhary hammered 55 off 38 in Hobart Hurricanes’ BBL 2024 clash against Brisbane Heat in Brisbane on Sunday, January 7. His heroics, however, went in vain as Brisbane Heat won the contest by one runs ((DLS method).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App