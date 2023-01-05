"I am totally against it" - Shahid Afridi not in favor of granting NOCs to Pakistan cricketers during home season

Pakistan's interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has called for the non-allowance of NOCs for their cricketers during a busy home season. The former Pakistan captain believes players must be ready for national duty when by playing domestic matches instead of playing in overseas T20 competitions.

Afridi's comments came following Shadab Khan's finger injury during his stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Hobart Hurricanes. As a result, the all-rounder couldn't make it to the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 9.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand



#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 🚨 Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 🚨#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai https://t.co/XIULDIB8A0

Speaking at a press conference while announcing the squad, Afridi stated that it was okay for Pakistan players to ply their trade in foreign T20 leagues but only when no domestic matches are taking place. He explained:

"Your domestic season is going on but your players are not playing. I am totally against it. Yes, if Pakistan cricket is not busy, then players can definitely go. They have to get NOCs because exposure is very important. They get groomed when they play different leagues. It's good for the youngsters.

"We have permitted a few players to play in the Bangladesh league (BPL). But we have told them that they should return 10 days before PSL starts. Doesn't matter if you have played five or six matches but you have to give time for PSL. It's our brand, it's our league."

Shadab was in encouraging form for the Hurricanes in the T20 tournament, picking up seven wickets in five matches at 20.57 while keeping a decent economy rate of 7.57. With the bat, he managed only 58 runs and kept a strike rate of 107.40.

"He bowled in the morning and he did not feel comfortable" - Shahid Afridi on Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Afridi revealed that he denied Shadab a spot in the squad despite his request due to an apparent injury, adding:

"I spoke to Shadab yesterday. He said I will be able to play these three ODIs and that he doesn't have a problem. I said no. I told him to get to the ground in the morning, bowl a few overs and then tell me how he felt. He bowled in the morning and he did not feel comfortable. So that's why we didn't pick him."

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan Congratulations to all selected. Especially the new members. Looking forward to watching @iamusamamir in action I am a fan. Unfortunately I have a small fracture in my finger, nothing serious, will be back within 3 weeks. Thank you for your prayers. Will be supporting the team. Congratulations to all selected. Especially the new members. Looking forward to watching @iamusamamir in action I am a fan. Unfortunately I have a small fracture in my finger, nothing serious, will be back within 3 weeks. Thank you for your prayers. Will be supporting the team. https://t.co/fLfEw5Obp0

The 24-year-old took to his official Twitter handle, wishing the squad good luck and vowed to come back strong.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes