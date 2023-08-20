“I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL” – Rinku Singh reacts to his PoM award in IND vs IRE 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh starred with the bat in his first outing in the middle as India beat Ireland by 33 runs to gain a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

The Kolkata Knight Riders sensation smashed 38 off 21 at a strike rate of 180.95, including three sixes and two boundaries. The 25-year-old also shared a crucial 55-run stand with Shivam Dube for the fifth wicket to help the Men in Blue post 183-3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rinku, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, credited his decade-long hard work and IPL experience behind his success in the international stage. He said in the post-match show:

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles).

"I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game.”

For the uninitiated, Rinku was KKR’s highest run-getter in the last edition of the IPL. The middle-order batter chalked 474 runs in 14 games, including three half-centuries.

The UP-born player rose to prominence after he smashed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans as KKR chased down 28 runs off the last five deliveries. Rinku continued to finish games for the Knight Riders, overshadowing seasoned pro Andre Russell.

“I am feeling good” – Jasprit Bumrah on series win against Ireland as Rinku Singh shines

India captain Jasprit Bumrah was delighted at the series win against Ireland. The 29-year-old hinted that one of Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar might be given an opportunity in the third T20I against Ireland.

Bumrah said in the post-match show:

“I am feeling good. Today was a little drier. We thought it would get slower and hence batted first.

"It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. Great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India. Eventually, everyone has to work their way up.”

The ace pacer also expressed delight at returning to international cricket with a bang after almost a year, scalping four wickets in two games:

"If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations.”

