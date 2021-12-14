"I am not trying to make excuses" - Joe Root says heat made it challenging for England to maintain over rate

Joe Root had a forgettable time in Brisbane last week. Not only did the England team lose the first Ashes Test to Australia by nine wickets, but the players also lost their 100% match fees because of the team's slow over rate.

After the Brisbane Test ended, match referee David Boon fined England 100% of their match fees and docked five points from their World Test Championship tally due to their poor over rate.

Joe Root felt a lack of preparation hurt the visitors. According to the England skipper, his team were not ready to perform to their full potential in the Australian heat.

"When we're that far behind the over rate, you have got to take it (sanctions). But we have to be quicker, we all know that. I am not trying to make excuses but I think with the lack of preparation it was probably a little bit more challenging for an English team coming into this heat and these conditions."

Joe Root added that losing five points in the World Test Championship standings hurt them more than losing their match fees.

"But obviously ultimately it does fall on me" - Joe Root on England's slow over rate problem

Joe Root believes it is the team's responsibility to maintain the required over rate

Further commenting on the slow over rate issue, Joe Root stated that the entire team should take the responsibility of meeting the required over rate.

Root, however, concluded by saying that ultimately the captain had to take the entire blame.

"There are certain things that you can manage as captain - that is one thing that you always have to give the responsibility to the rest of the team as well, it can't just sit on your shoulders. But obviously ultimately it does fall on me," the 30-year-old signed off.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second Ashes Test match will begin on December 16 in Adelaide. England are 0-1 down in the Ashes at the moment.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar