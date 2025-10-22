"I am unable to understand what is happening with him" - Aakash Chopra questions former RCB batter's non-selection for IND-A vs SA-A series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has lauded the regular Test players' inclusion in the India A squad for the upcoming two four-day games against South Africa A. However, he expressed surprise over Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection for either of the two games.

India A will face South Africa A in two four-day matches at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 onwards. While Rishabh Pant will captain India A in both games, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will join the team for the second match after the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener expressed happiness about the seriousness shown to prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, but wondered why Sarfaraz has been ignored.

"If you see the players, you will say we are very serious. Rishabh Pant is playing as the captain. Sai Sudharsan is the vice-captain, who was playing Tests just now. You will see Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna in the second match," Chopra said (7:00).

"This is what is called seriousness. I really like it. If you are preparing for a Test series and have a chance to play a four-day game, play it. Now everyone has started playing. It's a clear diktat that you are not adding to your skill set if you are sitting at home. However, there is one question for sure. Sarfaraz's name isn't there. I am unable to understand what is happening with him," he added.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sarfaraz Khan had played a 150-run knock in the first Test of the home series against New Zealand last year. He pointed out that the middle-order batter didn't get a game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 and was dropped for the England tour, where he played a 92-run knock for India A against the England Lions.

"It does not matter whether he scored runs in the Ranji Trophy or not" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection for India A

Sarfaraz Khan scored 42 and 32 in his two innings in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir. [P/C:Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Sarfaraz Khan should have been selected in the India A team irrespective of his performances in the Ranji Trophy.

"He wasn't selected for some time after he returned (from England), as he was injured. That's understandable, but he is playing now. In my opinion, it does not matter whether he scored runs in the Ranji Trophy or not because he has been in the original squad. He has been part of the Indian Test team," he said.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator expressed hope that the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player would have been informed of the reason behind his non-selection.

"So his name should come whenever an India-A team is selected. His name is not there for both matches. Why is it not there? It's a big question. I am sure there is communication, and if there is no communication, I will be very, very sad and disappointed. I really hope those conversations are happening. It's extremely necessary to explain to Sarfaraz the roadmap for him," Chopra observed.

Sarfaraz Khan has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10 in six Tests. He has amassed 4,759 runs at an average of 65.19 in 56 first-class games.

