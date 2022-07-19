"I used to be Andrew Flintoff"- Washington Sundar recalls his Playstation days with Lancashire ahead of County debut

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will make his debut in County Cricket for Lancashire in their County Championship game against Northamptonshire on Tuesday, July 19.

The 22-year-old seemed to be really excited about the challenge and recalled his childhood days when he used to play Playstation with the same team.

Former England and Lancashire all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was Sundar's favorite player back then as he made full use of his batting and bowling skills. In a video posted by Lancashire's YouTube channel, here's what Washington Sundar had to say about the same:

"I remember myself playing Playstation with Lancashire team against most of the domestic games over here. I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace, and obviously, he could come down at six or seven and will tonk some huge sixes."

The 22-year-old also spoke about how excited he is to interact with another Lancashire and England legend in James Anderson. He added:

"James Anderson too. He is a legend, and he can swing the ball both ways. Very excited to see him and meet him over here if possible see him bowl over here and how he goes about his own things."

"Red ball cricket means a lot to me" - Washington Sundar

When Washington Sundar made his India debut, he was considered more of a white-ball specialist due to his ability to bowl tight lines and lengths in the powerplay.

However, he made his Test debut in 2021 and played a couple of crucial knocks with the bat in India's famous win against Australia at the Gabba in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A finger injury has kept him out of international cricket since July 2021, but he is hopeful that playing for Lancashire will help him get much-needed red-ball experience. He stated:

"Red ball cricket means a lot to me, and I'm someone who wants to play a lot of red ball cricket, and for me to get an opportunity to play here that too with the red ball format is a great thing."

Sundar also shed light on how important it is for him to get out of his comfort zone and learn a lot more about English conditions. He added:

"Experience of playing in the English conditions is something I am really looking forward to. Playing with cricketers who I have never met in my life. It will give me a whole lot of new experiences and sort of pushes me to get out of my comfort zone, which I am excited about."

Washington Sundar will be hoping to perform well to try and get back into the Indian Test team.

