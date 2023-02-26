"I used to call her every day and cry over the phone"- Ishant Sharma recalls the lowest point of his career

Star Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma recently recalled the lowest point of his career and how he would cry over the phone while speaking with his girlfriend (now wife) on the phone.

During an appearance on Cricbuzz's show 'Rise of New India', Ishant Sharma labeled the Mohali ODI of India vs. Australia 2013 series as his career's lowest point. He gave away 30 runs in the 48th over of Australia's run-chase when the visitors needed 44 runs off 18 deliveries.

James Faulkner whacked four sixes and a four in the over to turn the game in Australia's favor. The Men in Yellow won the match by four wickets, and Sharma was dropped from the team.

"My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia," recalled Sharma.

"The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her everyday and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me," he continued.

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan consoled Ishant Sharma after India's defeat

Ishant Sharma considered himself as the prime reason behind India's defeat in that ODI against Australia. Many fans and cricket experts opined that he was not suited for white-ball formats.

The then Indian skipper MS Dhoni and opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke with Sharma after the game. They tried to remind him about his previous good performances for the team.

Sharma's ODI career was not the same after that thrashing though. He made a comeback to the playing XI for the series against South Africa in December 2013. The fast bowler played 12 more matches before losing his spot in the 50-over format. His last white-ball appearance came in an ODI against Australia on January 23, 2016 in Sydney.

